Ex-attorney Dobrovinsky challenges disbarment

© RAPSI, Vladimir Burnov

17:25 03/12/2020

MOSCOW, December 3 (RAPSI) – Ex-attorney Alexander Dobrovinsky had filed an appeal against the Moscow Bar Association’s decision on his disbarment, the press service of Moscow’s Khamovnichesky District Court told RAPSI on Thursday.

According to the Moscow Bar Association, in two years Dobrovinsky can again pass for a lawyer.

Earlier, Dobrovinsky and another disbarred lawyer Elman Pashayev were roundly criticized by legal community for their work and public comments as part of a notorious case against actor Mikhail Efremov.