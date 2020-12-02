Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
02/12/2020 16:58

News

Print this

Jury selection in father murder case against two sisters rescheduled for January

Tags: Jury, Murder, Moscow City Court, Moscow, Russia
15:23 02/12/2020

MOSCOW, December 2 (RAPSI) – The Moscow City Court on Wednesday again postponed jury selection in a case against sisters Krestina and Angelina Khachaturyan, who stand charged with killing their father, the court’s press service told RAPSI.

The hearing was adjourned until January 14 because of illness of Angelina Khachaturyan.  

Earlier, the court could not select the jury as relatives of killed Mikhail Khachaturyan were infected with coronavirus.

In August, the Moscow City Court extended a restraining order against the two sisters for the hearings duration and restricted their right to take part in mass events.

A case against their younger sister Maria, who was a minor when the murder was committed, is considered by the Basmanny District Court of Moscow. During the trial, three judges are to decide on compulsory medical treatment for the girl.

The sisters are charged with murder committed by a group of people in conspiracy. Currently, they are banned from certain actions including leaving their apartment from 9 pm to 7 am, sending and receiving mail, using communications tools except telephone for ambulance, law enforcement and rescue and emergency calls.

According to the investigation, on July 27, 2018, the body of a 56-year man with multiple stab and slash wounds was found in a multiple family dwelling in south-east Moscow. His three daughters aged 17 – 19 were arrested on suspicion of the murder. During the interrogation, they pled guilty and accused the late father of the long-time abuse. Defense insisted that the girl had murdered their father in the situation of statutory self-defense.

Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Jury selection in father murder case against two sisters rescheduled for January

15:23 02/12/2020 The Moscow City Court on Wednesday again postponed jury selection in a case against sisters Krestina and Angelina Khachaturyan, who stand charged with killing their father.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Ex-Health Minister of Russia’s Irkutsk Region detained on embezzlement allegations

13:00 02/12/2020 Ex-Health Minister of the Russian Irkutsk Region Natalya Ledyayeva charged with embezzling about 25 million rubles (about $330,000) amid the coronavirus pandemic was placed in detention on Wednesday.

Moscow court to hear administrative report against children’s hospice

12:51 02/12/2020 Moscow’s Zyuzinsky District Court will hear an administrative offence report against the Lighthouse Charity Foundation (children’s hospice Dom s Mayakom) over errors in the organization’s drug register on December 10.

Russia’s Government approves bill improving system of support of large families

14:14 02/12/2020 The Governmental Law-Making Commission has approved an initiative envisaging expanded range of uses of payments intended to improve living conditions of multi-children families.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100