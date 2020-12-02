Рейтинг@Mail.ru
Ex-Health Minister of Russia’s Irkutsk Region detained on embezzlement allegations

Tags: Embezzlement, Healthcare, coronavirus, Investigative Committee, Healthcare Ministry, Irkutsk, Russia
13:00 02/12/2020

MOSCOW, December 2 (RAPSI) - Ex-Health Minister of the Russian Irkutsk Region Natalya Ledyayeva charged with embezzling about 25 million rubles (about $330,000) amid the coronavirus pandemic was placed in detention on Wednesday, the Investigative Committee’s press service reports.

The son of Ledyayeva is also in a detention center.

According to the investigation, May through October 2020, Ledyayeva, her son and other accomplices conspired to steal the regional budget funds when executing a public contract for delivery of personal protective gears including masks and respirators for the needs of the regional Health Ministry.

It was established that Ledyayeva using her job position ensured the conclusion of the state contract by the Ministry. She knew that her son and other accomplices were aimed to supply medical items not publicly registered and not corresponding to the contractual conditions, investigators claim. These actions allegedly caused damage to the region’s budget worth nearly 25 million rubles.


