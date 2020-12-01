Рейтинг@Mail.ru
St. Petersburg court to hear Bolshoi Drama Theatre embezzlement case

Tags: Culture, Art, Embezzlement, The Prosecutor General's Office, St. Petersburg, Russia
15:56 01/12/2020

ST. PETERSBURG, December 1 (RAPSI) – The Krasnogvardeisky District Court of St. Petersburg will consider a criminal case over embezzlement of 2 million rubles during technical upgrading of the Tovstonogov Bolshoi Drama Theatre, RAPSI has learnt from the press service of the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office.

A former CEO of the Scenic Workshop company is a defendant in the case, according to the statement.

Investigators believe 2011 through 2014 the accused concluded a public contract and additional agreements for the theatre’s technical retooling but failed to fulfill the works.

Charges are already brought against the defendant, according to the Prosecutor General’s Office.


St. Petersburg court to hear Bolshoi Drama Theatre embezzlement case

