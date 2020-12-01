St. Petersburg court to hear Bolshoi Drama Theatre embezzlement case

15:56 01/12/2020

ST. PETERSBURG, December 1 (RAPSI) – The Krasnogvardeisky District Court of St. Petersburg will consider a criminal case over embezzlement of 2 million rubles during technical upgrading of the Tovstonogov Bolshoi Drama Theatre, RAPSI has learnt from the press service of the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office.

A former CEO of the Scenic Workshop company is a defendant in the case, according to the statement.

Investigators believe 2011 through 2014 the accused concluded a public contract and additional agreements for the theatre’s technical retooling but failed to fulfill the works.

