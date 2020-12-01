Russian Guard Service seeks $13 mln recovery from President’s residence embezzlement convict

13:47 01/12/2020

MOSCOW, December 1 (RAPSI) – Russia’s Federal Guard Service has filed a lawsuit seeking to recover 1 billion rubles ($13 million) from businessman Stanislav Kyuner convicted of embezzlement during construction of a presidential residence, RAPSI has learnt in the Nikulinsky District Court of Moscow.

The claim will be heard on December 23.

In July, Kyuner received 8 years in high-security prison for embezzlement of over one billion rubles (about $15 million) during construction and reconstruction of the presidential residence in Novo-Ogaryevo near Moscow. The Moscow City Court heard the case behind closed doors because of top secrecy.

Other defendants in the case are ex-chief of the state-run company Atecks Andrey Kaminov and ex-head of Stroyfacade company Dmitry Torchinsky.

According to investigators, the defendants have organized a criminal group to commit large-scale embezzlement.

Investigators claimed that the alleged criminals had embezzled state funds allocated for the execution of various construction projects of federal importance. Damage caused was estimated at around 225 million rubles ($3 million) and was later raised up to over 1.3 billion rubles.