Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
01/12/2020 18:05

News

Print this

Russian Guard Service seeks $13 mln recovery from President’s residence embezzlement convict

Context
Tags: Embezzlement, Construction, Russia
13:47 01/12/2020

MOSCOW, December 1 (RAPSI) – Russia’s Federal Guard Service has filed a lawsuit seeking to recover 1 billion rubles ($13 million) from businessman Stanislav Kyuner convicted of embezzlement during construction of a presidential residence, RAPSI has learnt in the Nikulinsky District Court of Moscow.

The claim will be heard on December 23.

In July, Kyuner received 8 years in high-security prison for embezzlement of over one billion rubles (about $15 million) during construction and reconstruction of the presidential residence in Novo-Ogaryevo near Moscow. The Moscow City Court heard the case behind closed doors because of top secrecy.

Other defendants in the case are ex-chief of the state-run company Atecks Andrey Kaminov and ex-head of Stroyfacade company Dmitry Torchinsky.

According to investigators, the defendants have organized a criminal group to commit large-scale embezzlement.

Investigators claimed that the alleged criminals had embezzled state funds allocated for the execution of various construction projects of federal importance. Damage caused was estimated at around 225 million rubles ($3 million) and was later raised up to over 1.3 billion rubles.

Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Russian Guard Service seeks $13 mln recovery from President’s residence embezzlement convict

13:47 01/12/2020 Russia’s Federal Guard Service has filed a lawsuit seeking to recover 1 billion rubles ($13 million) from businessman Stanislav Kyuner convicted of embezzlement during construction of a presidential residence.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Bill on taxation of cryptocurrency circulation reaches State Duma

16:38 01/12/2020 Russia’s Government has submitted a bill envisaging that cryptocurrencies are to be recognized as property and regulating taxation in the sphere of circulation of digital currencies to the lower house of the Parliament.

St. Petersburg court to hear Bolshoi Drama Theatre embezzlement case

15:56 01/12/2020 The Krasnogvardeisky District Court of St. Petersburg will consider a criminal case over embezzlement of 2 million rubles during technical upgrading of the Tovstonogov Bolshoi Drama Theatre.

Russian Guard Service seeks $13 mln recovery from President’s residence embezzlement convict

13:47 01/12/2020 Russia’s Federal Guard Service has filed a lawsuit seeking to recover 1 billion rubles ($13 million) from businessman Stanislav Kyuner convicted of embezzlement during construction of a presidential residence.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100