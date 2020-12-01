Рейтинг@Mail.ru
Officers accused of providing convicts with falsified good conduct certificates face trial

17:54 30/11/2020

MOSCOW, November 30 (RAPSI) – A court in Dagestan town of Makhachkala is to hear a criminal case over falsification of good conduct certificates issued to convicts seeking conditional release, the press service of Russia’s Prosecutor General’s Office informs RAPSI on Monday.

The local prosecutor’s office approved an indictment against a former senior officer of a federal penitentiary facility located in Dagestan, and ex-head of the financial and economy department of the Regional Directorate of the Federal Penitentiary Service, the statement reads.

The officers stay charged with fraud and abuse of office.

Investigators allege that in 2017 through 2018 one of the defendants unlawfully provided falsified good conduct certificates to five convicts and that the two men embezzled over 1.6 million rubles ($21,000) allocated for the payment of bonuses to prison officers.

