27/11/2020 16:06

Probe into alleged Russian crime boss completed

Tags: criminal gang, Organized crime, Investigative Committee, Russia
12:34 27/11/2020

MOSCOW, November 27 (RAPSI) – Investigation into an alleged crime boss Oleg Medvedev, known as Oleg Shishkanov, and other members of his gang has been completed, according to the Investigative Committee’s press service.

Shishkanov was arrested in-mid July 2019 and placed in detention on allegations of occupying a top position in the criminal hierarchy (a new article in the Criminal Code of Russia). He became the first well known defendant in a thief article case in the Moscow metropolitan area.

Investigators believe that Medvedev (Shishkanov) is implicated in gambling, prostitution organization, drug and arms trafficking and was involved in kidnapping and killing the lawmaker of the Moscow Region’s Ramensky district Tatiana Sidorova and members of her family in 2012.


