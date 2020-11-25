Рейтинг@Mail.ru
Russian prosecutors ask Poland to provide records of Kaczynski phone call before 2010 air crash

Tags: Air crash, The Prosecutor General's Office, Smolensk Region, Poland, Russia
14:44 25/11/2020

MOSCOW, November 25 (RAPSI) – Russian prosecutors have requested the Polish Justice Ministry to provide audio and verbatim records of a telephone conversation of the former President of Poland Lech Kaczynski and his brother before an air crash in Smolensk in 2010, the press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office reports.

According to one of the Polish journalists, the brothers talked during that flight shortly before the crash. Reportedly, they discussed one of the flight aspects. This information requires assessment by Russian investigators; therefore, prosecutors asked for submission of the records, the statement reads.

However, Russian authorities have no doubts concerning the tragedy’s reasons. All evidence collected by the Russian party showed the human error consisting in the crew’s decision on the nonvisual landing, prosecutors state.

A Polish Tu-154 plane carrying then President Lech Kaczynski, his wife Maria, and a large group of high-ranking officials crashed near Smolensk due to thick fog on April 10, 2010, killing 96 people.

The Moscow-based Interstate Aviation Committee issued a final report in late July 2011, saying that the crew’s decision not to divert to an alternate airfield was a direct cause of the plane crash. Other causes were inadequate flight operations and training standards.


