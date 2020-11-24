Dagestan police officer put in detention over 2010 Moscow metro bombings

© The Basmanny District Court's press service

10:02 24/11/2020

MOSCOW, November 24 (RAPSI) – Moscow’s Basmanny District Court has placed a chief of a Dagestan’s police district department Gazi Isayev in detention until January 4 as part of a case over two two terrorist attacks committed in the Moscow underground in 2010, RAPSI has learnt from the court’s press office.

The policeman stands charged with participation in a criminal community with the use of job position, banditism, and terrorism.

According to the investigation, Isayev being a member of the Imarat Caucasus terrorist organization banned in Russia used his job position to provide criminal network’s leaders with information on special operations of the Kizlyar District Department of the Interior against illegally armed militia groups in 2009 through 2010.

Moreover, investigators claim, the accused personally took by car one of the suicide bombers with a fixed explosive device to a bus stop in Kizlyar for her further road trip to Moscow.

On March 29, 2010, two female suicide bombers from Dagestan Maryam Sharipova and Dzhanet Abdurakhmanova (Abdullayeva) blew themselves up at the Moscow subway stations Lubyanka and Park Kultury, according to law enforcement bodies. As a result, 40 individuals died, over 100 people were injured.