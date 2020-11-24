Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
24/11/2020 11:56

News

Print this

Dagestan police officer put in detention over 2010 Moscow metro bombings

Context
Tags: Pre-trial detention, Terrorism, Police, Moscow's Basmanny District Court, Dagestan, Moscow, Russia
10:02 24/11/2020

MOSCOW, November 24 (RAPSI) – Moscow’s Basmanny District Court has placed a chief of a Dagestan’s police district department Gazi Isayev in detention until January 4 as part of a case over two  two terrorist attacks committed in the Moscow underground in 2010, RAPSI has learnt from the court’s press office.

The policeman stands charged with participation in a criminal community with the use of job position, banditism, and terrorism.

According to the investigation, Isayev being a member of the Imarat Caucasus terrorist organization banned in Russia used his job position to provide criminal network’s leaders with information on special operations of the Kizlyar District Department of the Interior against illegally armed militia groups in 2009 through 2010.

Moreover, investigators claim, the accused personally took by car one of the suicide bombers with a fixed explosive device to a bus stop in Kizlyar for her further road trip to Moscow.

On March 29, 2010, two female suicide bombers from Dagestan Maryam Sharipova and Dzhanet Abdurakhmanova (Abdullayeva) blew themselves up at the Moscow subway stations Lubyanka and Park Kultury, according to law enforcement bodies. As a result, 40 individuals died, over 100 people were injured.

Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Dagestan police officer put in detention over 2010 Moscow metro bombings

10:02 24/11/2020 Moscow’s Basmanny District Court has placed a chief of a Dagestan’s police district department Gazi Isayev in detention until January 4 as part of a case over two two terrorist attacks committed in the Moscow underground in 2010.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Dagestan police officer put in detention over 2010 Moscow metro bombings

10:02 24/11/2020 Moscow’s Basmanny District Court has placed a chief of a Dagestan’s police district department Gazi Isayev in detention until January 4 as part of a case over two two terrorist attacks committed in the Moscow underground in 2010.

Stiffer fines proposed for disobedience to orders of Russian police

17:11 23/11/2020 Lawmaker from the United Russia party Dmitry Vyatkin has submitted a bill on stiffer administrative fines for insubordination to law enforcement officers to the State Duma.

Alleged organizers of cell of banned Jehovah’s Witnesses arrested in Moscow

11:46 24/11/2020 Several alleged organizers and members of Jehovah’s Witnesses, a religious organization banned in Russia, were arrested in Moscow on Tuesday.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100