23/11/2020 15:02

FC CSKA fined $2,600 for breaching anti-coronavirus sanitary requirements

Tags: Violation, coronavirus, Sanitary and Epidemiology, CSKA, Savelovsky District Court of Moscow, Russia
12:59 23/11/2020

MOSCOW, November 23 (RAPSI) – Moscow’s Savelovsky District Court on Monday fined Professional Football Club CSKA 200,000 rubles ($2,600) for violating anti-coronavirus sanitary rules at the stadium, the court’s press service told RAPSI.

Violations were revealed during a game with Moscow’s Dinamo on October 18.

A check conducted by Russia’s consumer rights agency Rospotrebnadzor revealed that there was no control over social distancing between fans at the stands. Moreover, some visitors had no required masks and gloves.

