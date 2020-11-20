Рейтинг@Mail.ru
20/11/2020 15:39

Businessman Kerimov’s defamation suit against media granted

Context
Tags: Defamation, Mass media, Moscow's Basmanny District Court, Suleyman Kerimov, Russia
13:59 20/11/2020

MOSCOW, November 20 (RAPSI) – Moscow’s Basmanny District Court on Friday granted a defamation claim of businessman Suleyman Kerimov against Forbes magazine, newspapers Vedomosti and Sobesednik and Facebook used Narine Davydova, the court’s press service told RAPSI.

The court recovered 1,000 rubles ($13) from Davydova and 10,000 rubles ($130) from legal entites each.

In his lawsuit Kerimov sought for invalidation and refutation of statements distributed by the defendants. Reportedly, the plaintiff filed his claim over an article about Kerimov’s revenue published by Vedomosti newpaper in 2017.

