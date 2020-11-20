Moscow court detains former Odessa lawmaker charged with smuggling

12:50 20/11/2020

MOSCOW, November 20 (RAPSI) – Moscow’s Khoroshevsky District Court on Friday detained ex-lawmaker of Ukraine’s Odessa city council Oleg Markov in a smuggling case for two months, the court’s press service told RAPSI.

The defendant is charged with illegal trafficking of cultural values across the Russian border.

Investigators believe Markov has moved golden antiquities to Russia and attempted to sell them in Moscow.