New case opened against Russian blogger convicted of justifying terrorism

10:58 20/11/2020

MOSCOW, November 20 (RAPSI) – Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) asked the Lefortovsky District Court of Moscow to arrest blogger from Tyumen Alexey Kungurov, who had been earlier convicted of justifying terrorism, as part of a new case in absentia, the court’s press service told RAPSI.

The man is charged with inciting hatred and enmity and public calls for terrorist activities, justification and propagation of terrorism.

In March 2017, the blogger received a 2.5-year jail sentence for online publication concerning military operation in Syria. The blogger wrote in his online post that air strikes made by Russian army in Syria were ineffective.