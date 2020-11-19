Рейтинг@Mail.ru
19/11/2020 01:22

Cassation instance upholds ex-Vladivostok mayor’s sentence for corruption

Tags: Corruption, Second cassation court of general jurisdiction, Igor Pushkarev, Vladivostok, Russia
18:00 18/11/2020

MOSCOW, November 18 (RAPSI) – The Second Cassation Court of General Jurisdiction on Wednesday dismissed an appeal lodged by ex-Mayor of Russia’s Vladivostok Igor Pushkarev against his 15-year sentence for corruption, RAPSI was told in the court’s press service.

The court upheld rulings of the first and appeal instances.

In April 2019, Moscow’s Tverskoy District Court sentenced Pushkarev to 15 years in high security prison for commercial bribery, abuse of office and taking bribes on a large scale. Additionally, he was fined 500 million rubles ($8 million). The court also prohibited him from holding public posts for 10 years.

Moreover, the court collected 143 million rubles (over $2 million) in favor “Roads of Vladivostok” granting the company’s suit.

The court also sentenced Andrey Lushnikov, head of “Roads of Vladivostok”, to 10 years behind bars. Pushkarev’s brother Andrey Pushkarev, head of “Vostokcement” group, received an 8-year suspended term. They also were fined 500 million rubles each.

Prosecutors earlier asked the court to give Pushkarev 17 years in high security prison with a 500-million-ruble fine. The court was also asked to sentence Pushkerev’s brother and Lushnikov to 8 and 14 years respectively.

