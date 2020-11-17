Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
17/11/2020 00:30

News

Print this

Assets worth nearly $600 mln seized from Magomedov brothers as part of Summa Group case

Context
Tags: Organized crime, Fraud, Embezzlement, Summa, Interior Ministry, Ziyavudin Magomedov, Russia
16:37 16/11/2020

MOSCOW, November 16 (RAPSI) – Assets worth over 45 billion rubles (about $600 million) belonging to Summa Group owner Ziyavudin Magomedov and his brother Magomed Magomedov have been seized during investigation into a case against them, the spokesperson of the Russian Interior Ministry Irina Volk has told journalists.

The assets have been attached for their possible confiscation and compensation of the caused damage, according to the official.

Last week, the Prosecutor General’s Office of Russia approved indictment against the brothers charged with organization of a criminal group, fraud and large-scale embezzlement. The case has already reached the Basmanny District Court of Moscow.

According to the investigation, not later that 2010, the accused men created a criminal group to embezzle budget funds and property of commercial organizations. There were over 15 members in the gang.

Investigators believe that the brothers used affiliated companies of the Summa Group holding as a material basis of the criminal community. From 2010 to 2016, the defendants stole over 11 billion rubles (about $144 million) under state contracts and agreements concluded by the firms under their control.

 

Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Assets worth nearly $600 mln seized from Magomedov brothers as part of Summa Group case

16:37 16/11/2020 Assets worth over 45 billion rubles (about $600 million) belonging to Summa Group owner Ziyavudin Magomedov and his brother Magomed Magomedov have been seized during investigation into a case against them.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Assets worth nearly $600 mln seized from Magomedov brothers as part of Summa Group case

16:37 16/11/2020 Assets worth over 45 billion rubles (about $600 million) belonging to Summa Group owner Ziyavudin Magomedov and his brother Magomed Magomedov have been seized during investigation into a case against them.

Russia’s Children Ombudsman urges delay as to bill banning extrajudicial removal of minors

17:48 16/11/2020 It is necessary to delay the discussion of a bill envisaging a ban on removal of children from their families under out-of-court procedures, Russia’s Children Rights Commissioner Anna Kuznetsova believes, citing criticism on the part of both lawmakers and the society.

Cassation instance upholds recovery of $30 mln from ex-Mari El governor in bribery case

18:22 16/11/2020 The First Cassation Court of General Jurisdiction on Monday dismissed an appeal filed by ex-governor of Mari El Republic Leonid Markelov accused of bribery against forfeiture of his assets worth over 2.2 billion rubles (about $30 million at the current exchange rate).

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100