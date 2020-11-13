Рейтинг@Mail.ru
13/11/2020 23:36

Prosecution obtains injunction of regional cell of foreign religious movement

Tags: Ban, Religion, Extremism, The Prosecutor General's Office, Khakassia Republic, China, Russia
17:26 13/11/2020

MOSCOW, November 13 (RAPSI) – The Fifth Appeals Court of General Jurisdiction has granted a prosecutor’s motion to ban a cell of Falun Dafa movement (Chinese religious doctrine Falun Gong) in Russia’s Republic of Khakassia, the press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office reports.

The court has therefore overturned the republican Supreme Court’s refusal to prohibit the organization as extremist.

According to the appeals instance, the organization has operated since 2006 using and distributing literature labeled as extremist.

In July, seven foreign organizations supporting the followers of Chinese religious doctrine Falun Gong or Falun Dafa were declared undesirable in the Russian Federation.

Falun Gong or Falun Dafa is a religious movement founded by its leader Li Hongzhi in China in the early 1990s. After the movement had been banned several its leaders received long prison terms for organizing illegal mass events, infliction of harm to life and health of the doctrine’s followers and espionage. Certain Falun Dafa information materials have been declared extremist in Russia.


