Ex-regional Governor Belykh convicted of bribery seeks for lesser punishment

© RAPSI

17:15 12/11/2020

MOSCOW, November 12 (RAPSI) – Ex-Governor of the Kirov Region Nikita Belykh convicted of bribery has filed a petition seeking to replace an unserved part of his prison term with a lesser sentence, RAPSI has been told in the Skopinsky District Court of the Ryazan Region.

The hearing is set for November 26.

On February 1, 2018, the Presnensky District Court of Moscow found Belykh guilty of taking 400,000 euros in bribes. Belykh received an 8-year prison sentence, was fined 48.2 million rubles (over $620,000 at the current exchange rate) and prohibited from holding state and municipal offices for 3 years. Later, the Moscow City Court vacated a ban to hold state and municipal positions.

The court established that Belykh received the bribe in a Moscow restaurant on June 24, 2016. He was arrested by the police red-handed.



