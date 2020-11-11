Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
11/11/2020 13:37

News

Print this

Defendant in businessman murder case charged with extortion

Context
Tags: Extortion, Murder, Investigative Committee, Russia
11:44 11/11/2020

MOSCOW, November 11 (RAPSI) – Investigators have charged Alexander Mavridi, a defendant in a case over murdering Myasnaya Imperia and Ozeretskiye Kolbasy companies owner Vladimir Marugov, with extortion and illegal deprivation of freedom, the Investigative Committee’s press service reports.

Charges have been also brought against Mavridi’s alleged accomplice Konstantin Barsky. The both men are in detention, the statement reads.

Earlier, a pensioner chained to a bed was found in Mavridi’s flat. He was identified as a Moscow lawyer. Investigators allege that not later than in November of 2018 Mavridi had organized a gang in the Moscow Region with the purpose of illegal deprivation of liberty of a Moscow lawyer, seeking to extort the lawyer’s expensive property with the use of physical force. As a result, the man had to agree to transfer to the gang members his real properties worth in total 55 million rubles (about $715,000 at the current exchange rate).

Last week, a court detained Mavridi in a case over the murder of businessman Marugov.

As it has been preliminary established by investigators, on the night of November 1 to 2 several masked persons broke into Marugov’s home aiming to rob him of the money they believed he kept in his house; his girlfriend could escape and report the incident to the police; nevertheless, when the police arrived at the scene Marugov had been already dead.

Later, the police could find a vehicle used by the criminals; there were seized masks, gloves, and a crossbow used to murder the businessman.

Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Defendant in businessman murder case charged with extortion

11:44 11/11/2020 Investigators have charged Alexander Mavridi, a defendant in a case over murdering Myasnaya Imperia and Ozeretskiye Kolbasy companies owner Vladimir Marugov, with extortion and illegal deprivation of freedom.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Nizhny Novgorod Region's court fines journalist $4,000 for coronavirus fake

12:05 11/11/2020 A court has fined journalist and admin of one of the Telegram channels Alexander Pichugin 300,000 rubles ($4,000) for distributing fake news about coronavirus.

Investigators demand detention for soldier suspected of army servicemen murder

10:39 11/11/2020 Investigators filed a motion to detain military conscript Anton Makarov, who had allegedly murdered an officer and two comrades-in-arms.

Defendant in businessman murder case charged with extortion

11:44 11/11/2020 Investigators have charged Alexander Mavridi, a defendant in a case over murdering Myasnaya Imperia and Ozeretskiye Kolbasy companies owner Vladimir Marugov, with extortion and illegal deprivation of freedom.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100