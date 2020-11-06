Рейтинг@Mail.ru
06/11/2020 22:28

News

Activist detained for roping himself to cross near security service building in Moscow

Tags: Moscow's Tverskoy District Court, Federal Security Service, Police, Russian Federation, Moscow
17:31 06/11/2020

MOSCOW, November 6 (RAPSI) – Moscow’s Tverskoy District Court on Friday detained activist Pavel Krisevich, who made a fire and roped himself to a cross near the Federal Security Service (FSB) for 15 days, the court’s press service told RAPSI.

The man was found guilty of insubordination to police.

According to case papers, on November 5, Krisevich made a fire near headquarters of the Federal Security Service (FSB) in central Moscow, entered upon a tabouret and then roped himself to a big cross to imitate rood.


