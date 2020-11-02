Man accused of assault on Moscow policemen detained until New Year

17:56 02/11/2020

MOSCOW, November 2 (RAPSI) – The Tverskoy District Court of Moscow on Monday ordered the native of Dagestan Aslan Baisungurov accused of assault on two city police officers to be detained for two months, until December 31, the court’s press service told RAPSI.

The man stands charged with the use of force against a representative of authority.

According to the investigation, on October 31, the defendant commtted an attack against two policemen and beat them in central Moscow.