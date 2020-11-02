Ex-CEO of large energy company detained on suspicion of embezzlement

17:03 02/11/2020

MOSCOW, November 2 (RAPSI) – Moscow’s Tverskoy District Court on Monday detained ex-CEO of TNS energo Group of Companies Dmitry Arzhanov until December 22 on embezzlement allegations, RAPSI was told in the court’s press service.

Reportedly, Arzhanov could be involved in stealing the funds of ultimate electric customers.

Dmitry Arzhanov is Russia’s entrepreneur running power supply and agricultural businesses. According to Forbes magazine, his Russian assets are estimated at around 1 billion rubles ($12.4 million). He is also a chairman of the Russian Skating Union’s board of guardians.

PJSC TNS energo Group of Companies is one of the largest independent power supply companies in Russia selling power to consumers for over 10 years, according to its official website.



