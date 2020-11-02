Detained ex-head of Russian Biathlon Union put under house arrest in embezzlement case

© Moskva city news agency, Andrey Nikerichev

16:47 02/11/2020

MOSCOW, November 2 (RAPSI) – The Moscow City Court on Monday released director of Russia’s picked teams training centre and ex-president of the Russian Biathlon Union Alexander Kravtsov charged with embezzling over 14 million rubles (about $175,000 at the current exchange rate) from detention and placed him under house arrest, the court’s press service told RAPSI.

The court ordered the defendant to be held under house arrest until mid-November and banned him from communication with case witnesses, other defendants and suspects but allowed communication with attorneys and close relatives. He was also prohibited from using communications tools, Internet and dispatching the mail.

Investigators believe that the accused fictitiously employed several people to the Russian national competitive skiing team. Total damage caused by actions of Kravtsov allegedly exceeds 14 million rubles. He pleads not guilty.