Case opened over death of COVID-19 infected patients in Rostov hospital

© Moskva city news agency, Andrey Nikerichev

17:58 30/10/2020

MOSCOW, October 30 (RAPSI) – Investigators have launched probe into the death of five patients infected with coronavirus in a Rostov-on-Don hospital, the press service of Russia’s Investigative Committee reports.

Causes and circumstances of the death coming are to be established as part of the case investigation, the statement reads. According to relatives of the late patients, victims died because of absence of oxygen in the hospital.

The case is opened over negligent homicide.