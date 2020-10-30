Рейтинг@Mail.ru
Probe launched into Tatarstan police station attack – Russian Investigative Committee

Tags: Rights of minors, Assault, Police, Investigative Committee, Alexander Bastrykin, Tatarstan, Russia
15:56 30/10/2020

MOSCOW, October 30 (RAPSI) – A criminal case was opened on Friday after an attack on a police station in Russia’s Republic of Tatarstan allegedly committed by a 16-year teenager, the Investigative Committee’s press service reports.

According to the statement, Chair of the Investigative Committee Alexander Bastrykin ordered all circumstances, including causes impelled the 16-year old suspect to commit the crime, to be established.

Investigators claim that overnight into October 30, a minor threw a fiery bottle at a districr police station in the town of Kukmor. Later, during an arrest attempt the teenager several times knived a police officer. Another policeman inflicted fire damage after fire warning shots in the air. The boy was killed. The wounded law enforcement officer was admitted to hospital.


