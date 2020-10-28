Рейтинг@Mail.ru
Conference of SCO Supreme Court Chairmen to be held in Moscow

Tags: coronavirus, Judicial practice, Conference, Shanghai Cooperation Organization, Supreme Court, Vyacheslav Lebedev, Pakistan, Tajikistan, China, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, India, Russia
MOSCOW, October 28 (RAPSI) – The Fifteenth Conference of Supreme Courts’ Chairmen of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s (SCO) member states will be held in Moscow through videolink on October 30, the press service of Russia’s Supreme Court told RAPSI on Wednesday.

Chairman of the Supreme Court Vyacheslav Lebedev will take part in the meeting and tell others about Russia’s experience of the judicial system’s adaptation to work amid the coronavirus pandemic and humanization of criminal legislation and its practical application.

It is expected that representatives of India, Kazakhstan, China, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan will speak at the conference.

