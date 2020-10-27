Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
27/10/2020 23:54

News

Print this

WWII murders in Novgorod Region recognized as genocide

Context
Tags: Court, Genocide, War, War crimes, Germany, Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
19:46 27/10/2020

MOSCOW, October 27 (RAPSI) – The Soletsky District Court in the Nizny Novgorod Region on Tuesday adjudged that an act of genocide against peoples of the Soviet Union was committed in Zhestyanaya Gorka village in 1942, RAPSI learnt in the court’s press service.

Prosecutors earlier petitioned the court to rule that these mass murders were war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Acting on instructions of the Prosecutor General’s Office, the Novgorod Regional Prosecutor’s Office studied the materials relating to a mass grave of at least 2,600 civilians and prisoners of war murdered by German troops in 1942 through 1943, which was discovered in the village, the statement reads.

The mass murders were committed by a German Teilkommando, some members of which were natives of the Latvian Soviet Socialist Republic, on orders of General Kurt Herzog, who in 1947 was found to be a war criminal by a military tribunal and sentenced to 25 years in prison.

 

Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

WWII murders in Novgorod Region recognized as genocide

19:46 27/10/2020 The Soletsky District Court in the Nizny Novgorod Region on Tuesday adjudged that an act of genocide against peoples of the Soviet Union was committed in Zhestyanaya Gorka village in 1942.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

WWII murders in Novgorod Region recognized as genocide

19:46 27/10/2020 The Soletsky District Court in the Nizny Novgorod Region on Tuesday adjudged that an act of genocide against peoples of the Soviet Union was committed in Zhestyanaya Gorka village in 1942.

Ex-head of Russia’s Udmurtia challenges 10-year prison sentence for bribery

17:47 27/10/2020 The former head of Russia’s Udmurt Republic Alexander Solovyov had filed an appeal against a 10-year prison sentence passed on him in a 140 million-ruble (about $1.8 million) bribery case, RAPSI was told in the press office of the republican community of judges on Tuesday.

Navalny’s foundation loses appeal against $1.4 mln ruling in dispute with food supplier

18:04 27/10/2020 A cassation appeal filed by a foundation established by Alexey Navalny against a ruling ordering the blogger and his associate Lyubov Sobol to pay 88 million rubles ($1.4 million) in favor a company supplying food to school has been dismissed.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100