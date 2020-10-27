Investigators suspect Krasnoyarsk businessmen charged with murders of tax evasion

MOSCOW, October 27 (RAPSI) – Investigators have suspected Krasnoyarsk businessman Anatoly Bykov detained on murder charges of tax evasion, the Russian Investigative Committee’s press service reports.

According to case papers, from 2017 to 2019, Bykov failed to pay personal income taxes in the amount of more than 65 million rubles ($850,000). In 2017, as an individual entrepreneur he failed to pay over 12 million rubles in taxes, the documents read.

On October 23, a court in Krasnoyarsk ordered Bykov to be placed in detention on new murder allegations. According to investigators, in the summer of 2004, Bykov ordered his acquaintance to kill a 42-year resident of Krasnoyarsk, the founder of an industrial waste utilization firm, for an award of $50,000. On January 18, 2005, the killer shot the victim dead.

Earlier, the Krasnoyarsk Krai Court placed him under house arrest with a ban to commit certain actions as part of a double homicide case. In early September, investigators brought final charges in this case. Moreover, he is prosecuted of leading a criminal community and organization of one more murder, the statement reads.

According to the Russian Investigative Committee, in the first half of 1994, Alexander Naumov, a 23-year old member of a criminal group headed by Bykov, had a conflict with the gang leader because of unjust, according to him, dividing of the joint criminal income. Later, Bykov’s car was exploded. The businessman suspected Naumov and his friend Kirill Voytenko of the blast organization and decided to kill them. He ordered his acquaintance Vladimir Tatarenkov to organize the murder; the latter in turn involved his gang members in the crime. On July 24, 1994, Naumov and Voytenko were shot dead, investigators claimed.

One of the killers Sergey Bakurov was sentenced to life. Another one is on a wanted list. Tatarenkov was sentenced to 13 years in prison, the Investigative Committee’s statement read.

Investigators claim that many witnesses confirmed that Bykov had business relations with Naumov and a conflict after which the latter was afraid of his life and began wearing body armour.