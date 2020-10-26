St. Petersburg roof excursions ads banned by court

© flickr.com/ deepskyobject

14:40 26/10/2020

ST. PETERSBURG, October 26 (RAPSI, Mikhail Telekhov) – The Oktyabrsky District Court in St. Petersburg has prohibited online advertisement of the city roof excursions, the United press service of St. Petersburg courts has told RAPSI.

The court has banned distribution of such information throughout Russia.

The ads has informed about the first legal roof excursions held with the assistance of the St. Petersburg authorities and the Ministry of Emergencies. However, the court found that the excursions had not been officialy authorized, the statement reads.



