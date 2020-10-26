Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
26/10/2020 17:27

News

Print this

St. Petersburg roof excursions ads banned by court

Tags: Information, Ban, Advertising, The Oktyabrsky District Court of St. Petersburg, St. Petersburg, Russia
14:40 26/10/2020

ST. PETERSBURG, October 26 (RAPSI, Mikhail Telekhov) – The Oktyabrsky District Court in St. Petersburg has prohibited online advertisement of the city roof excursions, the United press service of St. Petersburg courts has told RAPSI.

The court has banned distribution of such information throughout Russia. 

The ads has informed about the first legal roof excursions held with the assistance of the St. Petersburg authorities and the Ministry of Emergencies. However, the court found that the excursions had not been officialy authorized, the statement reads.


Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

St. Petersburg roof excursions ads banned by court

14:40 26/10/2020 The Oktyabrsky District Court in St. Petersburg has prohibited online advertisement of the city roof excursions.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Moscow Customs official charged with corruption

10:59 26/10/2020 Investigators have brought bribery charges against a deputy director of the Moscow Customs Sergey Tsukanov.

Defendants in 2019 Far Eastern children camp fire case to go on trial

12:52 26/10/2020 A criminal case over the 2019 deadly fire in the children camp Holdomi has reached a court in the Khabarovsk Region, Russia’s Far East.

St. Petersburg roof excursions ads banned by court

14:40 26/10/2020 The Oktyabrsky District Court in St. Petersburg has prohibited online advertisement of the city roof excursions.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100