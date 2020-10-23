Appeal against Bank Trust top manager’s detention in embezzlement case for November 9

14:24 23/10/2020

MOSCOW, October 23 (RAPSI) – The Moscow City Court will consider an appeal against detention of executive director of the Bank Trust Mikhail Khabarov in a case over 900 million-ruble embezzlement on November 9, the spokesperson for Moscow’s Presnensky District Court Lela Kokaya has told RAPSI.

Khabarov was placed in detention for two months in early October.

According to the defendant’s defense, investigators are “shilled” by a victim in the case, ex-business partner of the bank top manager Alexander Bogatikov, who claims that the money was stolen from him. Investigators believe that Khabarov induced his former business partner to sign an option and service agreement therefore deceiving the victim. Khabarov’s lawyers insist Bogatikov “put a bee in bonnet”.