Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
22/10/2020 18:57

News

Print this

Ex-CEO of Far Eastern Energy Company gets 2.5 years in jail for $9 mln embezzlement

Tags: Embezzlement, Investigative Committee, Far East, Russia
15:28 22/10/2020

MOSCOW, October 22 (RAPSI) – Ex-Director General of the Far Eastern Energy Company Victor Milush has been sentenced to 2.5 years in penal colony for embezzling over 680 million rubles (about $9 million), the Investigative Committee’s press service reports. 

Additionally, he has been fined 800,000 rubles ($10,400).

According to case papers, in 2009 through 2016, Milush acting as the Far Eastern Energy Company’s CEO conspired with his deputy and other persons to embezzle the enterprise’s funds by signing fictious contracts of service and charity.

During the investigation Milush pleaded guilty in full.

Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Ex-CEO of Far Eastern Energy Company gets 2.5 years in jail for $9 mln embezzlement

15:28 22/10/2020 Ex-Director General of the Far Eastern Energy Company Victor Milush has been sentenced to 2.5 years in penal colony for embezzling over 680 million rubles (about $9 million).
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Sentence of actor Efremov in fatal car crash case reduced by 6 months

17:20 22/10/2020 The Moscow City Court on Thursday reduced jail sentence of actor Mikhail Efremov in a fatal car crash case by 6 months, from 8 to 7.5 years.

State Duma ratifies extradition treaty between Russian and Eсuador

17:45 22/10/2020 The State Duma on Thursday ratified a treaty of criminals’ extradition signed by Russia and Ecuador.

Refusal to release activist convicted of assault on officer on parole upheld

14:04 22/10/2020 The Sverdlovsk Regional Court on Thursday upheld a lower court’s refusal to release activist Kirill Zhukov, who had committed an assault on a National Guard officer during an unauthorized rally in Moscow on July 27, 2019, on parole.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100