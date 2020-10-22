Ex-CEO of Far Eastern Energy Company gets 2.5 years in jail for $9 mln embezzlement

15:28 22/10/2020

MOSCOW, October 22 (RAPSI) – Ex-Director General of the Far Eastern Energy Company Victor Milush has been sentenced to 2.5 years in penal colony for embezzling over 680 million rubles (about $9 million), the Investigative Committee’s press service reports.

Additionally, he has been fined 800,000 rubles ($10,400).

According to case papers, in 2009 through 2016, Milush acting as the Far Eastern Energy Company’s CEO conspired with his deputy and other persons to embezzle the enterprise’s funds by signing fictious contracts of service and charity.

During the investigation Milush pleaded guilty in full.