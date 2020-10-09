Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
09/10/2020 19:41

News

Print this

Appeal of vice-president of Russian insurer against 8-year term set for mid-October

Context
Tags: Insurance, Embezzlement, Moscow City Court, Rosgosstrakh, Russia
17:38 09/10/2020

 

MOSCOW, October 9 (RAPSI) – The Moscow City Court has set an appeal lodged by Sergey Khachaturov, former vice-president of Rosgosstrakh, the largest insurer in Russia, against an 8-year prison sentence for his role in a stock fraud and money laundering scheme causing 8 billion rubles (about $104 million) loss for October 16, the court’s press service told RAPSI on Friday.

Maria Blagovolina, Khachaturov’s lawyer, earlier told RAPSI that the sentence was unjustified and contradictory. The court ignored the evidence and arguments presented by the defense, the conviction just copied the indictment, she said.  

In July, Moscow’s Dorogomilovsky District Court passed an 8-year prison sentence on Khachaturov. Nadezhda Klepalskaya who was indicted along with Khachaturov in this case was given 6 years in prison.

According to case papers, Khachaturov acting in conspiracy with Klepalskaya and several other persons misappropriated assets of an investment foundation worth almost 2.3 billion rubles (about $30 million at the current exchange rate). Besides, they embezzled over 5 billion rubles ($65 million at the current exchange rate) from Rosgosstrakh and laundered the money they got as a result of crime. 

MOSCOW, October 9 (RAPSI) – The Moscow City Court has set an appeal lodged by Sergey Khachaturov, former vice-president of Rosgosstrakh, the largest insurer in Russia, against an 8-year prison sentence for his role in a stock fraud and money laundering scheme causing 8 billion rubles (about $104 million) loss for October 16, the court’s press service told RAPSI on Friday.

Maria Blagovolina, Khachaturov’s lawyer, earlier told RAPSI that the sentence was unjustified and contradictory. The court ignored the evidence and arguments presented by the defense, the conviction just copied the indictment, she said.  

In July, Moscow’s Dorogomilovsky District Court passed an 8-year prison sentence on Khachaturov. Nadezhda Klepalskaya who was indicted along with Khachaturov in this case was given 6 years in prison.

According to case papers, Khachaturov acting in conspiracy with Klepalskaya and several other persons misappropriated assets of an investment foundation worth almost 2.3 billion rubles (about $30 million at the current exchange rate). Besides, they embezzled over 5 billion rubles ($65 million at the current exchange rate) from Rosgosstrakh and laundered the money they got as a result of crime. 

 

Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Appeal of vice-president of Russian insurer against 8-year term set for mid-October

17:38 09/10/2020 The Moscow City Court has set an appeal lodged by Sergey Khachaturov, former vice-president of Rosgosstrakh, the largest insurer in Russia, against an 8-year prison sentence for his role in a stock fraud and money laundering scheme causing 8 billion rubles (about $104 million) loss for October 16.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Russian Supreme Court to submit new criminal misdemeanor bill to lower house of parliament

12:11 09/10/2020 The Supreme Court of the Russian Federation plans to bring a new bill on criminal misdemeanor before the State Duma, the lower house of parliament.

Case over infection of 157 children in Amur Region with hepatitis reaches court

15:10 09/10/2020 A court in the Amur Region is to hear a criminal case against three doctors of the regional children’s hospital charged with negligence resulting in infection of 157 minors with hepatitis C.

St. Petersburg Children Ombudsman urged probe into VK group offering minors for sale

13:55 09/10/2020 St. Petersburg Children Rights Commissioner Anna Mityanina has turned to law enforcers seeking a probe into Children for Good Hands public page on VKontakte social network being in open access for over two years.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100