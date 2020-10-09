Appeal of vice-president of Russian insurer against 8-year term set for mid-October

© ITAR-TASS, Sergey Trapezin

17:38 09/10/2020

MOSCOW, October 9 (RAPSI) – The Moscow City Court has set an appeal lodged by Sergey Khachaturov, former vice-president of Rosgosstrakh, the largest insurer in Russia, against an 8-year prison sentence for his role in a stock fraud and money laundering scheme causing 8 billion rubles (about $104 million) loss for October 16, the court’s press service told RAPSI on Friday.

Maria Blagovolina, Khachaturov’s lawyer, earlier told RAPSI that the sentence was unjustified and contradictory. The court ignored the evidence and arguments presented by the defense, the conviction just copied the indictment, she said.

In July, Moscow’s Dorogomilovsky District Court passed an 8-year prison sentence on Khachaturov. Nadezhda Klepalskaya who was indicted along with Khachaturov in this case was given 6 years in prison.

According to case papers, Khachaturov acting in conspiracy with Klepalskaya and several other persons misappropriated assets of an investment foundation worth almost 2.3 billion rubles (about $30 million at the current exchange rate). Besides, they embezzled over 5 billion rubles ($65 million at the current exchange rate) from Rosgosstrakh and laundered the money they got as a result of crime.

MOSCOW, October 9 (RAPSI) – The Moscow City Court has set an appeal lodged by Sergey Khachaturov, former vice-president of Rosgosstrakh, the largest insurer in Russia, against an 8-year prison sentence for his role in a stock fraud and money laundering scheme causing 8 billion rubles (about $104 million) loss for October 16, the court’s press service told RAPSI on Friday.

Maria Blagovolina, Khachaturov’s lawyer, earlier told RAPSI that the sentence was unjustified and contradictory. The court ignored the evidence and arguments presented by the defense, the conviction just copied the indictment, she said.

In July, Moscow’s Dorogomilovsky District Court passed an 8-year prison sentence on Khachaturov. Nadezhda Klepalskaya who was indicted along with Khachaturov in this case was given 6 years in prison.

According to case papers, Khachaturov acting in conspiracy with Klepalskaya and several other persons misappropriated assets of an investment foundation worth almost 2.3 billion rubles (about $30 million at the current exchange rate). Besides, they embezzled over 5 billion rubles ($65 million at the current exchange rate) from Rosgosstrakh and laundered the money they got as a result of crime.