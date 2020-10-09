Case over infection of 157 children in Amur Region with hepatitis reaches court

15:10 09/10/2020

MOSCOW, October 9 (RAPSI) – A court in the Amur Region is to hear a criminal case against three doctors of the regional children’s hospital charged with negligence resulting in infection of 157 minors with hepatitis C, Russia’s Prosecutor General’s Office informs on Friday.

Investigators believe that the doctors for a decade have failed to comply with epidemiological safety regulations in their establishment; as a result of the use of unsterilized treatment tools the virus has been for a long time transmitted from one patient to another, the statement reads.

Altogether, 157 minors got infected due to the doctors’ negligence, according to the document.

Since 2019, due to the measures undertaken by the competent authorities, no cases of infection have been registered in the hospital, the Prosecutor General’s Office observes.