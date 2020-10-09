Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
09/10/2020 11:02

News

Print this

Recovery of over $2.5 bln from former Moscow Industrial Bank managers appealed

Context
Tags: Damages, Commercial litigation, Banking, Moscow Commercial Court, Russia
10:42 09/10/2020

MOSCOW, October 9 (RAPSI) – Former top managers of the Moscow Industrial Bank (MInBank) have challenged a ruling on recovery of 198.06 billion rubles (over $2.5 billion at the current exchange rate) in damages from them jointly, according to the Moscow Commercial Court’s records.

In late August, the court granted a claim of the bank represented by Russia’s Central Bank, which had sought to collect the sum from 18 persons earlier controlling this credit organization.The defendants are former MInBank President and Board Chairman Abubakar Arsamakov, Vice-President Adam Arsamakov and 16 other ex-managers.

This June a court of appeals arrested assets owned by the Arsamakovs and MInBank shareholder Malika Abubakirova, thus granting a claim of the Central Bank; moreover, the court introduced certain provisional measures, among them prohibiting registration of properties owned by 15 ex-managers of the bank at total value of 195.6 billion rubles.

The court of appeals reversed a decision of the Moscow Commercial Court of February 18 dismissing the Central Bank claim.

The Central Bank has developed and implements a plan aimed to prevent MInBank bankruptcy.

The Moscow Industrial Bank was registered in November 1990.

 

Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Recovery of over $2.5 bln from former Moscow Industrial Bank managers appealed

10:42 09/10/2020 Former top managers of the Moscow Industrial Bank (MInBank) have challenged a ruling on recovery of 198.06 billion rubles (over $2.5 billion at the current exchange rate) in damages from them jointly.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Moscow court jails ex-Tax Service officers for 9 years in $170K bribery case

15:01 08/10/2020 Moscow’s Izmailovsky District Cort has sentenced three former Tax Service officers to 9 years in high-security penal colony for taking 13 million rubles (about $170,000) in bribes.

Dagestan police colonel jailed for 9 years in $6 mln bribery case

11:00 09/10/2020 Moscow’s Tverskoy District Court has sentenced Colonel Magomed Khizriyev, ex-head of the Dagestan Republic’s Interior Ministry operative department, to 9 years in a high-security prison in a $6 million bribery case.

Recovery of over $2.5 bln from former Moscow Industrial Bank managers appealed

10:42 09/10/2020 Former top managers of the Moscow Industrial Bank (MInBank) have challenged a ruling on recovery of 198.06 billion rubles (over $2.5 billion at the current exchange rate) in damages from them jointly.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100