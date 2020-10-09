Рейтинг@Mail.ru
09/10/2020 00:37

Investigation into founder of Police Ombudsman public page completed

Context
18:34 08/10/2020

MOSCOW, October 8 (RAPSI) – Investigation into Vladimir Vorontsov, the creator of the Telegram channel called Police Ombudsman, has been completed, according to the press service of Russia’s Investigative Committee. 

Vorontsov is charged with extortion, porno peddling, slander and insulting representatives of authority.

 According to the police, the defendant has demanded the money for non-distribution of personal photos of a former police officer. From 2012 to 2017, the victim served in Moscow police. In October 2017, the suspect called him and demanded 300,000 rubles threatening to publicly share his personal photos, the statement reads. The victim refused and his photos were published in the Telegram channel.


