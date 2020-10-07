Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
07/10/2020 01:34

News

Print this

Ex-Promsvyazbank owners’ alleged accomplices in siphoning over $1 bln abroad arrested

Context
Tags: Embezzlement, Investigative Committee, Promsvyazbank, Russia
18:03 06/10/2020

MOSCOW, October 6 (RAPSI) – Five defendants in a case of ex-owners of Promsvyazbank, the Ananyev brothers Alexey and Dmitry, charged with illegal siphoning over 87 billion rubles (over $1 billion) belonging to the credit organization abroad, were arrested on Tuesday, the press service of Russia’s Investigative Committee reports.

Investigators identified nine alleged accomplices of the former bankers and brought charges against them, but only five of them were arrested. Others were put on a wanted list, the statement reads.

Investigators believe that in 2017 the Ananyev brothers created a criminal group to embezzle funds of the bank after the Central Bank of Russia had revealed numerous violations in the credit organization. Ordered by Dmitry Ananyev in December 2017, the accomplices made payments in favor of a firm registered in Amsterdam for securities allegedly acquired from it, including Promsvyazbank shares and bonds issued by other legal entities controlled by the bankers. The deal was registered through fictious purchase and sale contracts.

Thus, they withdrew 87.2 million rubles from Russia’s financial circulation in several hours and transferred to Cyprus. Later, the Ananyev brothers laundered and managed the money at sole discretion, according to the investigation.

In September 2019, Moscow’s Basmanny District Court issued an arrest warrant for Alexey and Dmitry Ananyev in absentia. They are on the international wanted list.

 

Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Ex-Promsvyazbank owners’ alleged accomplices in siphoning over $1 bln abroad arrested

18:03 06/10/2020 Five defendants in a case of ex-owners of Promsvyazbank, the Ananyev brothers Alexey and Dmitry, charged with illegal siphoning over 87 billion rubles (over $1 billion) belonging to the credit organization abroad, were arrested on Tuesday.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Ex-Promsvyazbank owners’ alleged accomplices in siphoning over $1 bln abroad arrested

18:03 06/10/2020 Five defendants in a case of ex-owners of Promsvyazbank, the Ananyev brothers Alexey and Dmitry, charged with illegal siphoning over 87 billion rubles (over $1 billion) belonging to the credit organization abroad, were arrested on Tuesday.

Russia’s Presidential Human Rights Council urges law on trade in disinfectants

17:41 06/10/2020 Russia’s Human Rights Council is to present to President Vladimir Putin a report on measures needed to regulate the market of disinfectants, and to engage in the development of a respective law, Chair of the body Valery Fadeyev informs on Tuesday.

Calvey, other defendants in $40 mln embezzlement case to stay detained until mid-November

16:14 06/10/2020 The First Appeals Court of General Jurisdiction on Tuesday upheld extension of house arrest of Baring Vostok investment company's founder Michael Calvey and other defendants in a 2.5-billion-ruble (about $40 million) embezzlement case.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100