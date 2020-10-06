Lawyer involved in Roscosmos embezzlement case to be tried in Moscow Region

MOSCOW, October 5 (RAPSI) – A case against Chairman of Tretyakov & Partners law firm Igor Tretyakov charged with the 330-million-ruble (about $4.5 million) embezzlement from Roscosmos corporation will be considered by a court in Khimki, a town near Moscow, RAPSI was told in the court’s press office.

In late December, the case was returned to prosecutors, according to the lawyer’s attorney Stanislav Shostak. He is in detention now.

Two other defendants, ex-CEO of the S.A. Lavochkin Scientific Union Sergey Lemeshevsky and chief of the Union’s legal department Yekaterina Averyanova were also detained. Later, Averyanova admitted guilt and signed a deal with investigators in exchange for release from detention under house arrest.

According to investigators, the defendants have stolen assets of Roscosmos by signing fraudulent contracts for provision of legal services with the law firm. All the works were allegedly performed by the corporation’s own specialists. The overall sum of payments to the firm reached 330 million rubles.

Tretyakov pleads not guilty.