Russian Interior Ministry ordered to pay $400 to victim of police tortures

16:58 02/10/2020

MOSCOW, October 2 (RAPSI) – A court in Russia’s Nizhny Tagil obliged the Interior Ministry to pay 30,000 rubles ($400) in compensation to Maxim Chervotkin, who had suffered from tortures at a police station, his attorney Alexey Bushmakov told RAPSI on Friday.

The ruling would be appealed as soon as possible, the lawyer added.

The victim demanded nearly 2.5 million rubles (about $32,000) from the Ministry.

In September 2019, a court in Nizhny Tagil sentenced three former police officers to prison terms ranging from 4.5 to 5 years in prison for abuse of power with the use of violence and banned them from working at law enforcement agencies for 2 years.

According to case papers, on October 3, 2018, the police officers under the threat of tortures demanded confession from arrested Chervotkin. They beat the man 40 times and put packages on his head making him breathe difficult. The victim was forcedly held in a police office more than 24 hours.

The defendants pleaded not guilty.



