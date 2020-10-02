Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
02/10/2020 18:52

News

Print this

Man charged with murder of Russia’s Interior Ministry chief builder to appear before court

Tags: Murder, Construction, Interior Ministry, Russia
15:34 02/10/2020

MOSCOW, October 2 (RAPSI) – Russia’s Prosecutor General’s Office has approved a charging document with respect to Ukrainian national Yury Guiva, a defendant in a case over the murder of the CEO of the Repairs and Construction Directorate of the Russian Interior Ministry Nikolay Volkov, according to the body’s press service statement.

The case is to be tried by the Moscow City Court.

Guiva stays charged with hired killing committed by an organized gang, as well as illegal purchase, transfer, possession, transport, and bearing of firearms and ammunition.

Investigators allege that in 2017 a businessmen, who is currently a defendant in a criminal case tried by the Moscow City Court, asked his acquaintance Vladimir Bogdanov to organize the murder of Volkov in order to steal certain financial documents; Bogdanov was to be paid thee million rubles (about $40,000 at the current exchange rate). For committing the murder Bogdanov conspired with Guiva, who killed Volkov in March 2017.

Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Man charged with murder of Russia’s Interior Ministry chief builder to appear before court

15:34 02/10/2020 Russia’s Prosecutor General’s Office has approved a charging document with respect to Ukrainian national Yury Guiva, a defendant in a case over the murder of the CEO of the Repairs and Construction Directorate of the Russian Interior Ministry Nikolay Volkov.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Two Russians face trial over publishing Nazi photos on Immortal Regiment site

17:40 02/10/2020 Cases against two Russian men, who had allegedly published photos of Nazi criminals on the website of the Immortal Regiment movement, were forwarded to court for consideration.

Man charged with murder of Russia’s Interior Ministry chief builder to appear before court

15:34 02/10/2020 Russia’s Prosecutor General’s Office has approved a charging document with respect to Ukrainian national Yury Guiva, a defendant in a case over the murder of the CEO of the Repairs and Construction Directorate of the Russian Interior Ministry Nikolay Volkov.

Russian Interior Ministry ordered to pay $400 to victim of police tortures

16:58 02/10/2020 A court in Russia’s Nizhny Tagil obliged the Interior Ministry to pay 30,000 rubles ($400) in compensation to Maxim Chervotkin, who had suffered from tortures at a police station.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100