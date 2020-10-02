Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
02/10/2020 18:52

News

Print this

Investors' negative oil prices suit against Moscow Exchange dismissed

Context
Tags: Investment, Oil & Gas, Moscow Commercial Court, Russia
14:09 02/10/2020

MOSCOW, October 2 (RAPSI) – The Moscow Commercial Court has dismissed a claim initiated by investors affected by an unprecedented drop in WTI oil prices collectively against the Moscow Exchange, according to court records.

In early June, the lawsuit was filed by 23 plaintiffs with the Presnensky District Court in Moscow, according to MILTON LEGAL partner Sergey Shakirov. Other plaintiffs, he said earlier, would join the move later. At that time the claim sought recovery of about 40 million rubles ($580,000 at the current exchange rate) as alleged damages. Later, the lawsuit was transferred to the Moscow Commercial Court.

The plaintiffs alleged an early close of trade at negative oil prices was unlawful.

Negative prices of WTI oil futures were registered on April 20 catching the exchange and brokers by surprise; the operations were stopped at $8.84 per barrel.

Traders had absolutely no opportunity to influence the deal, so the positions of investors were undermined as they could not dispose of their securities, the initiators of the lawsuit allege.

According to the lawyer, the Moscow Exchange software was not suited to trade at negative prices, whereas the Exchange management refused to nullify the results of the operations and compensate damages to its clients. The investors also insist that the defendant made certain mistakes as concerned to risk management, failed to change the parameters of the amounts of the initial margin, and refused to permit trade to be continued in spite of the fact that they had the respective technical means at their disposal.

 

Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Investors' negative oil prices suit against Moscow Exchange dismissed

14:09 02/10/2020 The Moscow Commercial Court has dismissed a claim initiated by investors affected by an unprecedented drop in WTI oil prices collectively against the Moscow Exchange.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Two Russians face trial over publishing Nazi photos on Immortal Regiment site

17:40 02/10/2020 Cases against two Russian men, who had allegedly published photos of Nazi criminals on the website of the Immortal Regiment movement, were forwarded to court for consideration.

Man charged with murder of Russia’s Interior Ministry chief builder to appear before court

15:34 02/10/2020 Russia’s Prosecutor General’s Office has approved a charging document with respect to Ukrainian national Yury Guiva, a defendant in a case over the murder of the CEO of the Repairs and Construction Directorate of the Russian Interior Ministry Nikolay Volkov.

Russian Interior Ministry ordered to pay $400 to victim of police tortures

16:58 02/10/2020 A court in Russia’s Nizhny Tagil obliged the Interior Ministry to pay 30,000 rubles ($400) in compensation to Maxim Chervotkin, who had suffered from tortures at a police station.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100