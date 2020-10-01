Curator of social media group of death from Yugra gets 8 years for murder attempt

10:48 01/10/2020

MOSCOW, October 1 (RAPSI) – Curator of a so-called social network group of death living in Russia’s Yugra has been sentenced to 8 years in high-security penal colony in a case over attempted murder of a schoolgirl, the Investigative Committee’s press service reports.

One more defendant Elena Sinelnikova has received a 6-year suspended sentence.

According to the investigation, between October and December 2016, Tolmachev and Sinelnikova through one of social networks came into contact with a minor schoolgirl. Step by step they suppressed the girl’s will, placed her mind under their control, gave orders, put in claims and induced to hurt herself. In their last task the defendants demanded that the girl committed actions which circumstances were fatal.

Due to the timely intervention of parents the tragedy was prevented. Later, the girl received psychological aid, the statement reads.



