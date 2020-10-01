Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
01/10/2020 11:58

News

Print this

Curator of social media group of death from Yugra gets 8 years for murder attempt

Context
Tags: crimes against children, Internet, Attempted murder, Suicide, Investigative Committee, Khanty-Mansiysk Region, Russia
10:48 01/10/2020

MOSCOW, October 1 (RAPSI) – Curator of a so-called social network group of death living in Russia’s Yugra has been sentenced to 8 years in high-security penal colony in a case over attempted murder of a schoolgirl, the Investigative Committee’s press service reports.

One more defendant Elena Sinelnikova has received a 6-year suspended sentence. 

According to the investigation, between October and December 2016, Tolmachev and Sinelnikova through one of social networks came into contact with a minor schoolgirl. Step by step they suppressed the girl’s will, placed her mind under their control, gave orders, put in claims and induced to hurt herself. In their last task the defendants demanded that the girl committed actions which circumstances were fatal.

Due to the timely intervention of parents the tragedy was prevented. Later, the girl received psychological aid, the statement reads.


Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Curator of social media group of death from Yugra gets 8 years for murder attempt

10:48 01/10/2020 Curator of a so-called social network group of death living in Russia’s Yugra has been sentenced to 8 years in high-security penal colony in a case over attempted murder of a schoolgirl.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Curator of social media group of death from Yugra gets 8 years for murder attempt

10:48 01/10/2020 Curator of a so-called social network group of death living in Russia’s Yugra has been sentenced to 8 years in high-security penal colony in a case over attempted murder of a schoolgirl.

Russian police apprehend six convicts escaped from penal colony in Dagestan

16:28 30/09/2020 Russian law enforcement officers have arrested six convicts, who could escape from a penal colony in Dagestan.

Supreme Court’s Presidium upholds of life sentence of ex-senator Izmestyev

15:15 30/09/2020 The Presidium of Russia’s Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to overturn life sentence of ex-senator for Russia’s Bashkortostan Igor Izmestyev for organizing terror attacks and murders basing on a ruling of the European Court of Human Righs (ECHR).

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100