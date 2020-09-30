Рейтинг@Mail.ru
Russian police apprehend six convicts escaped from penal colony in Dagestan

Tags: Arrest, Escape, Police, Penitentiary system, Dagestan, Russia
16:28 30/09/2020

MOSCOW, September 30 (RAPSI) – Russian law enforcement officers have arrested six convicts, who could escape from a penal colony in Dagestan, according to a statement of Russia’s Investigative Committee.

The fugitives were caught as a result of well-planned investigative and search operation conducted jointly by operational teams of the Interior Ministry and regional penal authorities in the territory of the Republic of Kalmykia, the document reads.

It is expected that necessary investigative and procedural actions are to be performed when the apprehended persons are transported to the investigative directorate.

According to the data currently available to investigators, the prisoners could tunnel their way out of the penal colony on September 22.

