Russian man sentenced to life for killing two young women

© flickr.com/ Luca Biada

17:40 29/09/2020

MOSCOW, September 29 (RAPSI) – The Sverdlovsk Regional Court has sentenced a local resident Alexey Aleksandrov to life for murder of two young women in an urban forest, RAPSI has learnt from the Prosecutor General’s Office of Russia.

The defendant is to serve his sentence in a correctional colony of special regime.

The court found that in August 2018 the man using a night vision device detected two young women in the Yekaterinburg city forest, repeatedly rifled them and left the scene.



