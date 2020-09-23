Рейтинг@Mail.ru
Director of Siberian mining institute to stand trial on embezzlement charges

Tags: Science, Embezzlement, The Prosecutor General's Office, Siberia, Novosibirsk, Russia
13:35 23/09/2020

MOSCOW, September 23 (RAPSI) – A court in Novosibirsk will consider a case against director of the Institute of Mining of N.A. Chinakal of the Siberian Division of Russian Academy of Sciences Andrey Kondratenko charged with the 2.4 million-ruble (over 31,000) embezzlement, the press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office reports Wednesday.

According to the investigation, Kondratenko, a deputy head and a fellow with the institute have stolen the funds allocated for the performance of research and development work. The defendants have created a controlled company in the institute’s premises. They have signed impact pulse generator development agreements with the firm in order to conceal embezzlement of over 1.7 million rubles. Moreover, they embezzled nearly 700,000 rubles received as bonus for timely prompt and proper performance of planned tasks by other employees, the statement reads.

Their assets have been attached, according to the Prosecutor General’s Office.

