Former regional Transport Minister freed from house arrest in abuse of office case

© RIA Novosti, Vladimir Fedorenko

18:01 22/09/2020

MOSCOW, September 22 (RAPSI) – A court in Russia’s Nizhny Novgorod on Tuesday released ex-regional Minister of Transport and Autoroads Vadim Vlasov charged with abuse of office from house arrest, RAPSI was told in the regional press service of courts of general jurisdiction.

According to the statement, reasons for his house arrest had been initially imposed outlived their usefulness. The former official was released in the courtroom.

Details of a case against him were not disclosed.

Vlasov acted as the Nizhny Novgorod Region’s Trasnport Minister from late 2017 to August 2019.



