Siberian police officers suspected of abuse of power

17:34 22/09/2020

MOSCOW, September 22 (RAPSI) – A criminal case has been opened against polic officers from Novosibirsk, a city in Russia’s West Siberia, on suspicion of abuse of power, RAPSI has learnt from the advocacy group Zona Prava.

The case was launched after four residents of one of the local villages had been beaten.

According to the investigation, on September 19, the suspects beat 4 persons. One of them, Mikhail Bondarenko said the policemen hit him with a stick, mop and bridle. After that, he was put in a car trunk and transported to a forest where he saw three other victims.

The suspected police officers could face up to 10 years if convicted.



