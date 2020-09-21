Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
21/09/2020 16:53

News

Print this

Sham doctor sentenced to 4.5 years in jail for illegal abortions

Tags: Abortions, Healthcare, Moscow's Tverskoy District Court, Moscow, Russia
15:06 21/09/2020

MOSCOW, September 21 (RAPSI) – Moscow’s Tverskoy District Court on Monday sentenced Natalya Stolbovskoya, who had casted herself as gynecology doctor, to 4.5 years in penal colony for illegal abortions and substandard services, the court’s press service told RAPSI.

Dzhamalutdin Aydemirov, the director of a clinic where Stolbovskaya worked, received 3.5 years in jail for substandard services.

According to the court findings, Stolbovskaya was not an experienced doctor but gave patients medicamental abortion recommendations and arranged appointment of special drugs.

The clinic had a medical license but had no experienced medical employees; therefore the organization could not provide high-quality services, the court held.

Three women were recognized as victims in the case; one of them was a minor when the crimes were committed.


Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Sham doctor sentenced to 4.5 years in jail for illegal abortions

15:06 21/09/2020 Moscow’s Tverskoy District Court on Monday sentenced Natalya Stolbovskoya, who had casted herself as gynecology doctor, to 4.5 years in penal colony for illegal abortions and substandard services.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Examination disproves suicide theory in case over death of Martsinkevich – lawyer

14:58 21/09/2020 The results of an examination, initiated on request of lawyer Alexey Mikhalchik, of injuries found on the body of the leader of the Restruct nationalist movement Maxim Martsinkevich, who was found dead in a Chelyabinsk detention center, rule out the theory that he committed suicide, the lawyer acting on behalf of Martsinkevich’s father informs RAPSI on Monday.

Russian human rights advocates make offer to legislate cryonics

13:57 21/09/2020 Human rights advocates have proposed to adopt legislation on cryonics and cryonic activities and amend existing laws.

Sham doctor sentenced to 4.5 years in jail for illegal abortions

15:06 21/09/2020 Moscow’s Tverskoy District Court on Monday sentenced Natalya Stolbovskoya, who had casted herself as gynecology doctor, to 4.5 years in penal colony for illegal abortions and substandard services.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100