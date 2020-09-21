Sham doctor sentenced to 4.5 years in jail for illegal abortions

© pixabay.com

15:06 21/09/2020

MOSCOW, September 21 (RAPSI) – Moscow’s Tverskoy District Court on Monday sentenced Natalya Stolbovskoya, who had casted herself as gynecology doctor, to 4.5 years in penal colony for illegal abortions and substandard services, the court’s press service told RAPSI.

Dzhamalutdin Aydemirov, the director of a clinic where Stolbovskaya worked, received 3.5 years in jail for substandard services.

According to the court findings, Stolbovskaya was not an experienced doctor but gave patients medicamental abortion recommendations and arranged appointment of special drugs.

The clinic had a medical license but had no experienced medical employees; therefore the organization could not provide high-quality services, the court held.

Three women were recognized as victims in the case; one of them was a minor when the crimes were committed.



