Children Ombudsman urges developing of register of pedophiles to combat child molesting

© RAPSI, Vladimir Burnov

16:16 18/09/2020

MOSCOW, September 18 (RAPSI) – Creation of a register of pedophiles, who are to be put under lifelong administrative supervision, could help to prevent a greater part of child molesting crimes, according to Children's Rights Commissioner Anna Kuznetsova.

In case our proposals and those partially included in a new bill (is under discussion in the State Duma) are implemented, Kuznetsova said addressing journalists on Friday after a meeting of the Public Council at the Children Ombudsman, we could prevent a significant number of such crimes.

The proposed register, according to Children Rights Commissioner, is to contain specific data accessible only to authorized parties to ensure safety of children in educational establishments and other organizations, where they have direct contacts with adults.

Lifelong administrative supervision may become a next step in crime prevention as the measure will permit to monitor if persons released after serving terms for child molesting approach facilities for children closer than prescribed, to inform such persons of such a violation, and apply sanctions or move for new convictions where such persons do not heed repeated warnings.