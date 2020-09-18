Soldier charged with killing comrades-in-arms to stand jury trial

12:18 18/09/2020

MOSCOW, September 18 (RAPSI) – A case against soldier Ramil Shamsutdinov, who has allegedly done the deadly shooting in a military unit, will be heard by jurors, according to information published on the website of the Second East District Military Court.

The soldier stands charged with killing two or more people.

According to investigators, on October 25, 2019, Shamsutdinov shot two officers and six soldiers dead in the military unit where he served. Two other people suffered gunshot wounds. On October 28, a garrison military court in Chita, a city in Russia’s Zabaikalye Territory, placed Shamsutdinov in detention.