Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
18/09/2020 13:02

News

Print this

Dismissal of ex-footballers’ $1.6 mln claim against against Interior Ministry upheld

Context
Tags: Sport, Embezzlement, Banking, Interior Ministry, Moscow, Russia
11:12 18/09/2020

MOSCOW, September 18 (RAPSI) – The Moscow City Court on Friday rejected an appeal filed by four former football players seeking to collect over 124 million rubles ($1.6 million) from the Interior Ministry for failures in the investigation of embezzlement at Zamoskvoretsky bank, RAPSI reported from the courtroom.

In November 2019, Moscow’s Zamoskvoretsky District Court dismissed the suit lodged by Nikiforov, Khokhlov, Kirichenko and Karyaka. 

In total, former players of Russia’s national football team Khokhlov, Nikiforov, Karyaka, Kirichenko, Yevgeny Aldonin and Dmitry Sychov are seeking to collect 260 million rubles (about $4 million) from the Ministry for allegedly unsatisfactory probe into fraud at Zamoskvoretsky bank.

Ex-footballers believe that police shall compensate them the damages suffered due to foot-dragging in the probe into embezzlement at Zamoskvoretsky bank, where they had their deposits.

After the license revocation along with Aldonin five other footballers lost their funds. They deposited over 350 million rubles ($5.3 million) in the bank hoping for 30-40 per cent per annum but got deprived of the money.

In November 2018, the Moscow City Court granted the footballers’ lawsuit against the Finance Ministry and awarded 30,000 rubles (over $450) in compensation each for violation of their right to trial within a reasonable time.

Zamoskvoretsky bank lost its license in 2014.

The bank’s former board chair and co-owner Ilya Budarin, who was accused of a 2.5-billion-ruble embezzlement (about $40 million), fled from investigation and was put on the wanted list. Later, he was arrested and detained.


Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Dismissal of ex-footballers’ $1.6 mln claim against against Interior Ministry upheld

11:12 18/09/2020 The Moscow City Court on Friday rejected an appeal filed by four former football players seeking to collect over 124 million rubles ($1.6 million) from the Interior Ministry for failures in the investigation of embezzlement at Zamoskvoretsky bank.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

VIM Airlines seek to restrict ex-air carrier managers’ departure from Russia

10:50 18/09/2020 VIM Airlines filed a motion to temporarily ban departure from Russia for the former company’s co-president Rashid Mursekayev and his wife Svetlana.

Dismissal of ex-footballers’ $1.6 mln claim against against Interior Ministry upheld

11:12 18/09/2020 The Moscow City Court on Friday rejected an appeal filed by four former football players seeking to collect over 124 million rubles ($1.6 million) from the Interior Ministry for failures in the investigation of embezzlement at Zamoskvoretsky bank.

Soldier charged with killing comrades-in-arms to stand jury trial

12:18 18/09/2020 A case against soldier Ramil Shamsutdinov, who has allegedly done the deadly shooting in a military unit, will be heard by jurors.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100