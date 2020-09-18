Dismissal of ex-footballers’ $1.6 mln claim against against Interior Ministry upheld

11:12 18/09/2020

MOSCOW, September 18 (RAPSI) – The Moscow City Court on Friday rejected an appeal filed by four former football players seeking to collect over 124 million rubles ($1.6 million) from the Interior Ministry for failures in the investigation of embezzlement at Zamoskvoretsky bank, RAPSI reported from the courtroom.

In November 2019, Moscow’s Zamoskvoretsky District Court dismissed the suit lodged by Nikiforov, Khokhlov, Kirichenko and Karyaka.

In total, former players of Russia’s national football team Khokhlov, Nikiforov, Karyaka, Kirichenko, Yevgeny Aldonin and Dmitry Sychov are seeking to collect 260 million rubles (about $4 million) from the Ministry for allegedly unsatisfactory probe into fraud at Zamoskvoretsky bank.

Ex-footballers believe that police shall compensate them the damages suffered due to foot-dragging in the probe into embezzlement at Zamoskvoretsky bank, where they had their deposits.

After the license revocation along with Aldonin five other footballers lost their funds. They deposited over 350 million rubles ($5.3 million) in the bank hoping for 30-40 per cent per annum but got deprived of the money.

In November 2018, the Moscow City Court granted the footballers’ lawsuit against the Finance Ministry and awarded 30,000 rubles (over $450) in compensation each for violation of their right to trial within a reasonable time.

Zamoskvoretsky bank lost its license in 2014.

The bank’s former board chair and co-owner Ilya Budarin, who was accused of a 2.5-billion-ruble embezzlement (about $40 million), fled from investigation and was put on the wanted list. Later, he was arrested and detained.



