Businessman recovers $40K from Russia’s Finance Ministry for unlawful prosecution

© RAPSI, Vladimir Burnov

18:06 15/09/2020

ST. PETERSBURG, September 15 (RAPSI, Mikhail Telekhov) – Entrepreneur Yury Chub could recover three million rubles (about $40,000) from Russia’s Finance Ministry for unlawful prosecution continuing over almost 14 years, the United press service of St. Petersburg courts informs RAPSI on Tuesday.

The decision was passed by the Krasnogvardeisky District Court of St. Petersburg; the compensation was granted just partially, as Chub asked for nine million rubles ($120,000 at the current exchange rate), according to the statement.

The businessman was charged with corporate raid; in 2019 the case was dismissed for absence of crime.